March Held in Beirut on Anniversary of Gen. Soleimani Martyrdom (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: A symbolic march was held in Beirut, Lebanon, on Saturday, marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani.

The Palestinian Resistance Support Committee and the action committees in the Palestinian camps organized the march to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the martyrdom of the senior commander.

It took place on the airport road with the participation of leaders of Palestinian resistance groups and Lebanese political parties, as well as a large number of student, scout and sports groups from the camps.

General Soleimani, the then commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the then deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), along with a number of their companions, were assassinated in a US drone attack on Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

Both commanders were admired by Muslim nations for their role in eliminating the US-sponsored Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

