Israeli Army claims assassination of 2 Hezbollah members in southern Lebanon strike

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli army announced Tuesday that it had killed two members of the Lebanese Hezbollah during an attack on the Khirbet Selm District in southern Lebanon.

According to Russia Today, the army said the strike targeted Hezbollah operatives engaged in rebuilding military infrastructure in the area. One of those killed was described as an engineer leading reconstruction efforts.

According to Mehr, the attack, carried out late Tuesday, drew sharp criticism from Lebanese sources, who accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement and continuing its assaults on Lebanese territory. Observers noted that Israel framed the Hezbollah activity itself as a breach of the truce, while ignoring its own repeated violations.

Since the signing of the ceasefire agreement, Israel has been accused of thousands of violations, including air, missile, and ground attacks across Lebanon, as well as the occupation of parts of the country’s south.

