Hebrew media: U.S. grants “Israel” green light for specific operations in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) revealed late last night that the United States has given “Israel” a “green light” to carry out “certain actions” within the Gaza Strip.

The report followed a high-level security meeting that lasted over four hours. According to sources, the session was dedicated to a strategic assessment of four primary fronts: Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran.

In a related development, Israeli “Channel 14” reported that the Security Cabinet is scheduled to convene this coming Thursday to further discuss the developments regarding the Iranian, Lebanese, and Gazan files.

Following a meeting between Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump, a high-ranking official issued a statement clarifying the administration’s stance on the future of Gaza. The official asserted that the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip will not commence until Hamas relinquishes its weapons. He further emphasized that there will be “no second phase” without complete demilitarization and explicitly ruled out the deployment of any Turkish troops within the territory.

....................

End/ 257