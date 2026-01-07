Historic hospital leveled in Quneitra amid Israeli incursions into Syria

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces have reportedly destroyed a historic hospital in the city of Quneitra as part of their systematic aggression against Syrian sovereignty.

Local sources reported on Tuesday that Israeli army bulldozers completely demolished the historic Jolan Hospital.

Reports from Al‑Ikhbariya and Al‑Mayadeen networks indicate that Israeli patrols also stormed the town of Al‑Rafid in the southern countryside of Quneitra.

These incursions have become a daily reality for local residents, often accompanied by arbitrary detentions and the establishment of illegal checkpoints, fueling widespread public anger and resentment.

The destruction of this medical landmark is viewed as a direct violation of international humanitarian law, which strictly prohibits the targeting of healthcare facilities and cultural heritage sites.

The move comes as the Zionist regime continues to exploit the current phase in Syria to tighten its illegal military grip on the region.

Since the fall of the previous Syrian administration in December 2024, Israel has unilaterally declared the collapse of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

Under this pretext, Zionist forces have advanced deep into Syrian territory, far beyond the UN‑monitored buffer zone.

While the current HTS‑led administration, headed by former Al‑Qaeda member Abu Mohammad al‑Jolani, has repeatedly stated that it poses no threat to Tel Aviv, the Israeli military has continued its provocative airstrikes and ground incursions.

These attacks have not only targeted military warehouses but have also resulted in civilian deaths and the destruction of essential urban infrastructure.

The destruction in Quneitra coincides with reports of US‑mediated talks in Paris between Syrian and Israeli delegations.

Damascus, represented by Foreign Minister Asaad al‑Shibani and intelligence chief Hussein al‑Salama, is reportedly pressing for a security agreement that would require a full Israeli withdrawal to pre‑December 2024 lines.

