Enemies severely miscalculated Iran’s military strength: Leader's advisor

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ali Akbar Velayati, Secretary-General of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening, has said that the enemies severely miscalculated Iran’s military strength, as Iranian precision missiles penetrated multiple defense layers and struck key targets, fundamentally shifting the regional balance of power.

In a message marking the sixth anniversary of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, Velayati emphasized on Tuesday that the Israeli regime and its allies severely miscalculated Iran’s military capabilities during the June 12-day conflict with the Islamic Republic.

The precision of Iranian missiles penetrating multiple layers of advanced defense systems and striking sensitive targets in the occupied Palestinian territories fundamentally altered the balance of power, forcing the enemy to request a ceasefire, he argued.

Addressing scholars, intellectuals, and political figures, he described the war as not merely a confrontation between Iran and the Israeli regime but a broader campaign supported by NATO and the direct involvement of the United States. The offensive, targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities, echoed prior US interventions in the Persian Gulf during the presidency of Ronald Reagan, according to Velayati.

He highlighted that the Israeli regime’s assumptions, particularly regarding Iran’s social resilience and national unity under sanctions and cognitive warfare, were gravely mistaken. The informed, united, and resolute response of the Iranian people quickly shattered these miscalculations, he said.

Velayati also stressed the strategic significance of Iran’s regional influence, citing prior US and Israeli failures in Iraq, Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, and Syria, as well as the assassinations of General Soleimani, Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and other key resistance leaders.

He credited Iran’s steadfast leadership under Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for maintaining national unity, strengthening defense capabilities, and nullifying attempts to create a leadership vacuum.

The 12-day war, Velayati noted, showcased unprecedented national solidarity across ethnic, generational, and social divides, laying a foundation for long-term social cohesion and balanced development.

