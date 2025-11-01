Velayati: Sharm El-Sheikh Summit serves Trump’s economic agenda

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior Adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ali Akbar Velayati has criticized the recent Sharm El-Sheikh Summit, claiming it aligns with what he described as US President Donald Trump’s “sinister economic agenda” for the Arab world.

According to Mehr, in a post on his X account, Velayati argued that Trump’s denial of Israeli violations of the Gaza ceasefire is not driven by a desire to maintain peace, but rather by a strategy to “clear the path for implementing his financial deals with Arab countries and exploiting their resources.”

“Trump is not defending peace — his aim is to remove obstacles to executing his economic agreements with Islamic nations and to take maximum advantage of their wealth,” Velayati wrote, accusing Washington of shielding Israel’s actions in Gaza for economic gain.

The comments came in reference to the 2025 Gaza Peace Summit — also known as the Sharm El-Sheikh Summit — held on October 13, 2025, in Egypt. The summit followed an agreement to implement the first phase of a Gaza peace plan aimed at ending the conflict that began on October 7, 2023.

