Iran's Velayati: Patience over Persian Gulf Island claims “not unlimited”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran has issued a firm warning to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over its remarks concerning the Persian Gulf islands, linking Abu Dhabi’s claims to its wider regional ambitions and cooperation with foreign powers.

Ali Akbar Velayati, Senior Adviser to the Leader on International Affairs, addressed UAE leaders directly, questioning whether their “repeated and baseless claims” about Iranian islands reflect broader coordination with colonial actors. “The patience of the Iranian people is not limitless,” he cautioned.

According to Mehr, in a statement posted on X on Friday, Velayati said it was time to clearly raise issues that had so far remained unspoken in public. He asked, “What was the UAE doing in Yemen? Are you also seeking control over the Bab al-Mandab Strait? Why did you occupy the island of Socotra, and how does that relate to U.S. maritime objectives? Do you now claim ownership of Socotra and even the Strait of Hormuz?”

He went on to say that the blood of tens of thousands of Muslims in Yemen—and now in Sudan—had been shed as a result of the UAE’s expansionist strategy. “We must ask what the UAE seeks in Sudan and why its actions contribute to the fragmentation of the country,” he added.

Velayati further questioned whether Abu Dhabi is coordinating with the United Kingdom in Sudan, noting that many analysts view its behavior as an effort to construct a “fantastical transnational empire.”

He reiterated his warning, saying, “Are the repeated, groundless claims about Iran’s islands also part of these collaborations with colonial powers? How can anyone assert ownership over Abu Musa, an island that belonged to Iran thousands of years before the UAE even existed? The patience of the Iranian people is not unlimited.”

