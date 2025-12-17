Iran summons Cyprus ambassador

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned the ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus in Tehran to protest interventionist remarks concerning Iran’s territorial integrity.

According to IRNA, the comments had been made by Cypriot officials in a joint statement issued together with the United Arab Emirates.

Mohammad Alibek, Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General for the Persian Gulf, met with Cypriot Ambassador Petros Nacouzis and formally conveyed Iran’s strong objection, handing over a written note of protest.

During the meeting, Alibek emphasized that the islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb are inseparable parts of Iranian territory, stressing that Iran’s historical, undisputed, and effective sovereignty over the islands is beyond question.

He declared that the Islamic Republic of Iran firmly rejects any territorial claims against its sovereignty, describing such assertions as violations of the fundamental principle of respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Referring to Iran’s consistent policy of non-interference in the sovereign and territorial matters of other nations, including Cyprus, Alibek urged the Cypriot government to immediately rectify what he called a grave mistake and to avoid repeating similar actions in the future.

