Myanmar Students in Qom Hold Meeting to Expand Scientific, Cultural, Media Engagement

AhlulBayt News Agency: Myanmar students residing in the Iranian city of Qom have held a meeting aimed at enhancing scientific, cultural, and media-oriented activities, highlighting the growing role of international students in promoting religious and intellectual discourse.

The gathering was hosted by the office of the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Bangladesh and brought together around 30 male and female Myanmar students, along with seminary activists. The meeting focused on strengthening coordination in academic, missionary, and media initiatives while addressing shared concerns and future plans.

Hojatoleslam Alizadeh Mousavi attended the session, which provided a platform for open discussion and the exchange of views on scientific development, cultural outreach, and organizational challenges facing Myanmar students in Qom.

Participants used the opportunity to present suggestions and raise issues related to educational progress, missionary work, and cultural engagement. They stressed the importance of greater synergy, structured planning, and sustained cooperation in order to make more effective use of existing capacities.

In his remarks, Hojatoleslam Alizadeh Mousavi underlined the influential role international students can play in explaining and expanding the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), particularly in their home countries. He emphasized the need to strengthen scientific foundations, enhance organizational coherence, and make purposeful use of modern missionary and media tools in line with the specific conditions and needs of different societies.

He also highlighted the importance of media literacy and strategic communication, noting that contemporary missionary efforts increasingly require engagement through digital platforms and new forms of outreach.

The Myanmar students expressed appreciation for the attention and support shown by the office of the Leader’s representative, describing the follow-up on issues related to Myanmar as encouraging and motivating. They said such initiatives contribute to reinforcing a sense of belonging and responsibility among students while opening new horizons for collective action.

Participants assessed the meeting as a constructive step toward strengthening communication, empathy, and cooperation among Myanmar students, and as a foundation for more coordinated scientific and cultural activities in the future.

The session concluded with a call for the continuation of similar consultative and brainstorming meetings, aimed at consolidating student networks and expanding their role in academic, cultural, and media fields both in Iran and beyond.

