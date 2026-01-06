Scholarly Session in Bangladesh Marks Birth Anniversary of Imam Ali

AhlulBayt News Agency: A scholarly and cultural gathering focusing on the life and teachings of Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib (peace be upon him) was held in the port city of Chittagong, Bangladesh, bringing together religious scholars, intellectuals, and members of the Islamic community. The event emphasized the Alawi way of life as a comprehensive model of justice, morality, and divinely guided leadership.

The scientific session was organized on the occasion of the blessed birth anniversary of the Commander of the Faithful, Imam Ali (peace be upon him), and aimed to revisit and explain the enduring relevance of his character, thought, and governance in addressing contemporary social and moral challenges facing the Muslim world.

Speakers at the event underlined the unique and unparalleled role of Imam Ali (peace be upon him) in the history of Islam. Addressing the gathering, Hojatoleslam Muhammad Amjad Hussain, Communications Officer of the Imamiyah Ulema Society of Bangladesh, highlighted the distinguished status of Imam Ali (peace be upon him) among the companions of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his family). He noted that Imam Ali’s lifelong services to Islam—marked by sacrifice, courage, profound knowledge, unwavering commitment to justice, and strict adherence to divine values—constitute a singular legacy that has earned him broad admiration across the Islamic world.

“Imam Ali (peace be upon him) represents a living embodiment of justice and moral integrity,” Hussain said, adding that his life offers a timeless framework for ethical governance and social responsibility rooted in divine guidance.

The event also featured remarks by Maulvi Hafiz Muhammad Inam-ul-Haq, a Sunni preacher, who spoke about the elevated position of the Commander of the Faithful (peace be upon him) in Islamic history from a unifying perspective. He emphasized that the Alawi character transcends sectarian boundaries and serves as a clear and practical model for today’s Muslim generation in the fields of justice, courage, ethical conduct, accountability, and values-based leadership.

“Re-examining and reintroducing the Alawi model is an undeniable necessity for contemporary Islamic societies seeking dignity, unity, and moral clarity,” he stated.

The ceremony received a strong and positive response from participants, who described it as a valuable opportunity to deepen their understanding of the personality, intellectual legacy, and lifestyle of Imam Ali (peace be upon him). Attendees stressed the importance of such scholarly forums in fostering inter-communal harmony and reinforcing shared Islamic principles.

At the conclusion of the program, organizers described the event as an effective step toward promoting the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) and strengthening the religious and cultural identity of the Muslim community in Bangladesh. They expressed hope that similar initiatives would continue to contribute to greater awareness, unity, and moral consciousness within society.

