True Devotion Lies in Knowledge: Bangladeshi Shia Scholar on Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A)

AhlulBayt News Agency: While addressing the celebration of the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A) in Mirpur, Dhaka, Hujjatul Islam Maulana Syed Aftab Hussain Naqvi urged the Muslim Ummah to progress in the field of knowledge by following the exemplary life of Fatima Zahra (S.A).

A grand and dignified ceremony was held at Karbala Central Imambargah, Mirpur, Dhaka, on the auspicious occasion of the blessed birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A). The blessed gathering was presided over by Hujjatul Islam Maulana Syed Aftab Hussain Naqvi.

In his address, Maulana Syed Aftab Hussain Naqvi shed detailed light on the lofty status, greatness, and unparalleled personality of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A) in the light of the Holy Quran and the sayings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He stated that Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A) was Alimah Ghair Mu’allamah—a divinely gifted scholar who was not taught by anyone but was directly granted knowledge by Allah Almighty.

He further emphasized that all those who profess love for Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A) must take the lead in the pursuit of knowledge, so that the community may overcome its current academic shortcomings in fields such as medicine, engineering, and other areas of life, and work towards building a dignified, enlightened, and strong society.