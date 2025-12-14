Seminar on “Fatimi Women: Ambassadors of Mahdavi Civilization” Held at Al-Mustafa International University, Karachi

AhlulBayt News Agency: The academic and educational seminar was attended by mothers, socially active women, alumnae of Al-Mustafa University, current female students, seminary students, and a large number of women from rural and urban areas of Sindh.

Prior to the seminar, guests—particularly mothers—were warmly received with flowers, refreshment packages and welcome gifts. Five special stalls featuring hijab-related items and other essential products for women were also set up at the venue.

Special activities and educational games introducing children to the teachings of Ahlul Bayt (A.S) were arranged, creating a pleasant and family-friendly environment for both mothers and children. Additionally, cash gifts (Eidi) were distributed to participants on behalf of the Pakistan representative of Al-Mustafa International University before the formal proceedings began.

The program officially commenced with the recitation of the Holy Qur’an, followed by a video message from the Pakistan representative of Al-Mustafa International University.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Syed Tasneem Zahra Mousavi, Principal of Al-Mustafa University Karachi (Women’s Section), extended congratulations to mothers and women on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lady Fatima (S.A) and International Women’s Day. She highlighted the elevated status of mothers in contemporary society and emphasized the social role of Fatimi women.

Dr. Mousavi discussed the intellectual and social challenges faced by women’s Islamic identity, presenting a comparative analysis of three models: the traditional woman, the Westernized modern woman, and the Fatimi woman.

She described the life of Lady Fatima Zahra (S.A) as a balanced, complete, and emancipatory model, emphasizing virtues such as modesty, insight, worship, moral upbringing, and social responsibility. She also warned against cultural invasion and the negative influence of modern media.

She further described the Fatimi woman as the foundation of Mahdavi civilization and the central pillar in the moral and spiritual upbringing of future generations.

Mehrbano, the Hostel Administrator, also addressed the audience, sharing valuable insights based on practical experience regarding the role of mothers in the moral and educational development of students.

The program featured a purposeful satirical stage performance highlighting the mother-daughter relationship, which was well received by the audience.

An academic panel discussion titled “Fatimi Women: Ambassadors of Mahdavi Civilization” was also held, featuring three alumnae—Fatima Sahar, Syeda Nida Rizvi, and Sara Khatoon.

The panel addressed key themes including recognition of Lady Fatima (S.A), the role of women in Mahdavi civilization, intellectual and social barriers, and the preservation of Fatimi modesty and identity in the digital age.

The event concluded with an interactive segment titled “How Well Does a Daughter Know Her Mother?” Awards were also presented to students who demonstrated outstanding performance in various academic and educational programs organized by the institution.

The seminar reflected Al-Mustafa International University’s ongoing efforts to promote women’s intellectual development, religious identity, and constructive social engagement at both national and international levels.