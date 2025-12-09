Prominent Islamic Scholar Abdulaziz Sachedina Passes Away at 83

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sachedina was regarded as one of the most influential contemporary scholars of Islam. Born to a Shia family of Indian heritage in Tanzania, East Africa, he received his early education there.

Abdulaziz Sachedina, a leading contemporary scholar of Islam, passed away at the age of 83. His work shaped modern discussions on Islamic theology, human rights and interfaith engagement. He was born in Tanzania to a Shia family of Indian heritage and received his early education in East Africa.

His upbringing introduced him to questions of identity and religious diversity. These themes guided his academic journey. He moved to India as a teenager to study at Aligarh Muslim University. He later traveled to Iran, where he studied Shiism at Ferdowsi University of Mashhad through both seminary and academic programs. These experiences pushed him to combine classical textual study with modern scholarly methods.