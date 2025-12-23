Iraq’s Shia Coordination Framework reaches initial deal on PM nominee

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraqi political sources say factions within the Shia Coordination Framework have reached a preliminary agreement on a nominee to form the country’s next government.

According to a report published on Monday by the Baghdad Al-Youm news agency, former Iraqi parliamentarian Abbas Sarout said members of the Coordination Framework have achieved an initial consensus on a specific candidate for the post of prime minister.

According to IRNA, Sarout warned, however, that the process ahead will be challenging, citing Iraq’s complicated regional and international environment alongside ongoing internal political and economic crises.

Sources added that the Shia Coordination Framework is expected to convene a crucial meeting at the residence of Nouri al-Maliki, head of the State of Law coalition, to finalize outstanding details related to the nomination of the next prime minister.

