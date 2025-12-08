  1. Home
Iraqi PM denies reports on Hezbollah, Ansarallah terror designation

8 December 2025 - 09:39
Source: Mehr News
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani rejected claims that Hezbollah and Ansarallah were labeled terrorist groups in Iraq. He revealed that Donald Trump once asked him to support his Nobel Peace Prize bid.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani has dismissed reports alleging that Hezbollah and Yemen’s Ansarallah were designated as terrorist organizations in Iraq.

In a televised interview, Sudani revealed that US President Donald Trump had once asked him during a phone call to support his candidacy for the Nobel Peace Prize.

He also spoke about Iraq’s relations with Syria, stressing that Baghdad’s ties with Damascus are guided solely by Iraq’s national interests and security priorities.

Addressing claims that his government supports normalization with Israel after attending the Sharm el-Sheikh summit, Sudani said his administration has endured more smear campaigns and fabricated reports than any other.

Sudani further underlined that the rumors about placing Hezbollah and Ansarallah on Iraq’s terrorist list are part of attempts to stir trouble against the government, and no such decision has been made.

