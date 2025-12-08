Iraqi PM denies reports on Hezbollah, Ansarallah terror designation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani has dismissed reports alleging that Hezbollah and Yemen’s Ansarallah were designated as terrorist organizations in Iraq.

In a televised interview, Sudani revealed that US President Donald Trump had once asked him during a phone call to support his candidacy for the Nobel Peace Prize.

He also spoke about Iraq’s relations with Syria, stressing that Baghdad’s ties with Damascus are guided solely by Iraq’s national interests and security priorities.

Addressing claims that his government supports normalization with Israel after attending the Sharm el-Sheikh summit, Sudani said his administration has endured more smear campaigns and fabricated reports than any other.

Sudani further underlined that the rumors about placing Hezbollah and Ansarallah on Iraq’s terrorist list are part of attempts to stir trouble against the government, and no such decision has been made.

