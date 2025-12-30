UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Anti-Muslim Slur in Assembly Attracts Severe Criticism

AhlulBayt News Agency: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remarks in the state Assembly recently have sparked widespread criticism. The chief minister drew a lot of flak after he said his government wouldn’t leave opponents “even fit for Fatiha to be read”, a comment seen as a veiled threat, especially to Muslims.

Fatiha is a short chapter from the Holy Qur’an recited in obligatory prayers by Muslims or as part of funeral rites for the deceased.

Opposition and legal experts have condemned the remark, saying it drags religion into politics and creates fear. Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey called the comment “unbecoming of a person holding a constitutional position”, saying Yogi used a religious reference to intimidate instead of addressing governance issues.

Critics argue the remark polarises and discourages democratic discussion.

The comment was made during a heated exchange in the assembly, as Yogi responded to opposition criticism over the misuse of codeine-based cough syrup.

Addressing the opposition benches, particularly the Samajwadi Party, Yogi said, “Hamari sarkaar ki kaaravaai antim charan tak pahoonchegi, tab tak aap mein se bahut saare log Fatiha padhne jaayenge vahaan lekin hum aapko Fatiha padhne layak bhi nahin chhoden¬ge (when the government’s action reaches its final stage, many would go to read Fatiha, but the government would not leave them ‘even fit’ for such prayers).”

The chief minister’s use of this religious reference to make a political point has been widely condemned, with many interpreting it as a veiled threat and an attempt to incite fear and hostility, especially among the Muslim community.

In a fiery exchange of words between leader of the opposition and the chief minister, Pandey strongly criticised the latter’s remarks. He said the opposition had raised questions related to governance and accountability, but the chief minister “chose to respond with threats and religious references instead of facts.”

He further said that such remarks “create fear and polarisation rather than allowing democratic discussion,” and that the opposition was being discouraged from asking legitimate questions.

Following the exchange, Pandey led Samajwadi Party MLAs in a walkout, saying they were protesting “the tone and language used by the chief minister on the floor of the House.”

Legal experts have also weighed in on the controversy. Advocate Areeb Uddin, a legal practitioner based in Lucknow, said, “A sitting chief minister suggesting that people will not even be left worthy of last rites crosses a line.”