Targeting Indian Muslims; Minority Morcha Chief Demands UP Voting Ban on Madrassa Graduates

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a move that has raised concerns among India’s Muslim community, Jamal Siddiqui, National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Minority Morcha, has called for Kamil and Fazil degree holders to be barred from voting in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections.

Siddiqui wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urging him to ensure that individuals holding these madrassa-issued degrees are not included in the voter list, citing the Supreme Court’s recent ruling that declared Kamil (undergraduate) and Fazil (postgraduate) courses unconstitutional.

Speaking to reporters, Siddiqui said, “On November 5, 2024, the Supreme Court upheld the Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Education Board Act 2024 but clearly declared its higher education provisions, including Kamil and Fazil degrees, unconstitutional. Recognising these degrees as valid for voting would violate the court’s order.”

The controversy stems from the Supreme Court’s 2024 decision to ban Kamil and Fazil degrees, ruling that madrassas could not have graduate and postgraduate qualifications without NET or PhD-qualified faculty. Despite this, the government had previously recognised these degrees as equivalent to university qualifications, allowing their holders to pursue government jobs and participate in electoral processes.

Under the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Act, 1961, Section 6(3), candidates in graduate constituencies must possess a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university to qualify as voters. Previously, Kamil and Fazil graduates were considered eligible, but the Supreme Court decision has now thrown this into uncertainty.

Jamal Siddiqui argued, “Recognising Kamil and Fazil degrees for voting purposes compromises the integrity of elections, as these madrassa courses do not meet the standards of modern university education. This must be stopped immediately.”

However, several political experts and Muslim leaders have criticised Siddiqui’s stance. Alamgir Alam, a senior leader associated with the Samajwadi Party, remarked, “This is clearly a case of cheap politics. Siddiqui is worried that madrassa graduates may not support BJP candidates in the Legislative Council elections. Targeting Indian Muslims in this manner is deeply unfair and divisive.”

Legal experts also point out that the Supreme Court order will only take full effect after November 5, 2025. Until that date, Kamil and Fazil degrees cannot be officially invalidated, meaning holders retain their rights as voters.

Local Muslim community members have expressed alarm over Siddiqui’s demand. A madrassa teacher from Lucknow, who requested anonymity, said, “It feels like an attack on our community’s education system. Kamil and Fazil graduates have contributed to society, and denying them the right to vote is wrong.”

The issue has sparked a broader debate about the representation of Indian Muslims in electoral politics and the role of madrassa education in the modern system. Advocates argue that such discriminatory measures risk alienating a community that has historically faced challenges in accessing equitable political participation.

As the November 5 voter registration deadline approaches, political observers say the demand to exclude Kamil and Fazil graduates could influence electoral outcomes and further polarise communal sentiments in Uttar Pradesh.