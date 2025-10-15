Muslim Personal Law Board hold Protest in Delhi Against Waqf Amendment Act

AhlulBayt News Agency: A protest meeting was held at Jantar Mantar (New Delhi) following the announcement by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB). As part of the second phase of its protest campaign, the Board had announced a symbolic sit-in (dharna), in which it required the participation of all its members.

The Muslim Personal Law Board stated that the law passed by the Indian government (the Waqf Amendment Act 2025) takes away the rights guaranteed to Muslims under the Indian Constitution, and therefore it is unacceptable to them.

The Board has organized protests, sit-ins, public meetings, seminars, symposiums, round table discussions, and other programs across the country against this law. After completing the first phase, the Board has now released the roadmap for the second phase, starting with the sit-in by Board members at Jantar Mantar.

Dr. Qasim Rasool Ilyas, the spokesperson of the Board, initiated the program and explained the purpose of the sit-in. This was followed by speeches from several prominent figures, including:

Talib Rehmani (West Bengal)

Arif Masood (Madhya Pradesh)

Ibn Saud (Tamil Nadu)

Rafiuddin (Parbhani, Maharashtra)

Mohammad Suleman (Karnataka)

Anisur Rahman Qasmi (Bihar)

Obaidullah Azmi (Uttar Pradesh)

Abdul Hafeez (President, SIO)

Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi (General Secretary, Board)

John Dayal (Christian Council)

Asaduddin Owaisi (Member of Parliament)

Mohibullah Nadvi (Member of Parliament)

Ziauddin Siddiqui (Ameer, Wahdat-e-Islami)

Mohsin Taqvi (Vice President, Board)

Akhtar Rizvi (Gujarat)

Maulana Asghar Ali Imam Mehdi (Ameer, Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Hind)

Syed Sadatullah Hussaini (Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind)

Khalid Saifullah Rahmani (President, Board)

In their speeches, all the speakers clearly emphasized that the Waqf Amendment Act is a conspiracy to deprive Muslims of their Waqf properties. They strongly declared that they will continue to oppose the law until it is repealed.