Waqf Act Opposition: Protest Permission Rejected, Raising Concerns Over Minority Rights

AhlulBayt News Agency: According to AIMPLB officials, the board had sought permission well in advance for the protest, scheduled for Saturday, 11 October, promising that the demonstration would remain peaceful and last only a few hours. However, Delhi Police rejected the request, claiming the organisation had violated certain conditions during its previous protest — without explaining which rules had been broken.

A senior officer from the New Delhi Police said, “AIMPLB had earlier violated the terms of their permission. This time, they also expressed readiness for arrest, which raised law-and-order concerns. Therefore, we denied permission.”

But AIMPLB leaders expressed shock over what they called an unjustified and politically motivated decision.

Speaking to reporters, AIMPLB spokesperson Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said, “Our protest was meant to be peaceful and symbolic. We wanted to register our opposition to the unjust Waqf law through lawful means. Unfortunately, the authorities have denied even that.”

He added, “This is not just about permission — it is about the democratic right of Indian Muslims to express their concerns peacefully. Denying this is a denial of the Constitution itself.”

Another AIMPLB member, Maulana Yasin Ali, commented, “We see how freely other groups protest in Delhi, but Muslims are repeatedly stopped. It shows clear bias. This government seems afraid of even peaceful Muslim voices.”

The Waqf Amendments Act, enforced on 8 April, has drawn fierce opposition from Muslim organisations across India. The law allows greater government control over Waqf properties, which traditionally belong to the Muslim community and are managed for religious, charitable, and educational purposes.

AIMPLB has called the law “discriminatory, unconstitutional, and a direct interference in Muslim religious affairs.” The Board argues that it undermines the independence of Waqf institutions and opens the door to government seizure of community-owned lands.

Since March 2025, AIMPLB has organised a series of protests, seminars, and human chains across the country. The first major protest took place at Jantar Mantar on 17 March, attended by several Muslim leaders, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and MP from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi, who declared, “This law is an attack on our identity and property. We will resist it through legal and democratic means.”

From Patna to Hyderabad, Bengaluru to Ranchi, and Chikkamagaluru to Yavatmal, protests have continued under the banner of ‘Save Waqf, Save Constitution’. On 27 March, mosques nationwide observed “Black Band Friday”, where thousands of worshippers wore black armbands during the congregatory noon prayers to express dissent.

In Tamil Nadu, the state assembly passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of the law, while rallies in Bengaluru, Vijayawada, and Ranchi gathered strong support from local Muslim leaders and civil society members.

AIMPLB also planned a nationwide ‘Bharat Bandh’ on 3 October under its ‘Save Waqf’ campaign, which was postponed due to upcoming religious festivals. A new date is expected soon.

Prominent community figures have condemned the Delhi Police’s decision, describing it as part of a larger pattern of state discrimination.

AIMIM president Owaisi said, “When farmers, students, or other groups protest, they are given space and protection. But when Muslims try to protest, they are immediately labelled a threat. This double standard is shameful.”

Community activist Dr. Saba Naqvi remarked, “The government is pushing Indian Muslims into silence. By denying peaceful protest, they are closing all democratic avenues. This is dangerous for the idea of India.”

Despite the setback, AIMPLB has announced that it will explore legal and constitutional options to challenge both the Waqf Amendments Act and the denial of protest permission.

AIMPLB Secretary Maulana Umrain Mahfuz Rahmani stated, “We will not give up. Our fight is for justice, for the rights of Muslims, and for the protection of Waqf properties that belong to the community, not the government.”

He added, “We will approach the judiciary and continue dialogue with other faith groups, because this is not just a Muslim issue — it’s about protecting minority rights in India.”

Across the Muslim community, voices of unity and caution have emerged. Local leaders have appealed to maintain peace while continuing the struggle democratically.

Shabana Parveen, a Delhi-based teacher, said, “We just want our rights respected. Muslims are citizens of this country; we should be treated with fairness and dignity.”

In Hyderabad, student activist Faisal Ahmed said, “When the government interferes with religious properties, it’s not reform — it’s control. The Muslim youth will not remain silent, but our movement will stay peaceful.”

Observers say the denial of permission to AIMPLB reflects a widening trust gap between law enforcement and Muslim groups. Rights advocates argue that while police cite “security concerns,” such actions end up alienating peaceful voices.

Delhi-based sociologist Dr. Imtiaz Alam commented, “Suppressing peaceful protest doesn’t create order — it creates resentment. The state should encourage dialogue, not prevent expression.”

As tensions rise over the Waqf Amendments Act, the government faces growing criticism for its handling of Muslim concerns. The AIMPLB’s blocked protest has once again highlighted questions about freedom of expression, religious autonomy, and equal treatment under law.

While the Board vows to continue its struggle peacefully, the denial of permission has left many Muslims feeling betrayed and unheard in a democracy they have long trusted.