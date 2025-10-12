Indian National Congress Slams Home Minister Over Anti-Muslim Statement

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Congress leader called Amit Shah’s statement “an attempt to ignite Hindu-Muslim tensions” and described it as a vile strategy to polarize voters ahead of the upcoming elections in Bihar.

Questioning the timing of Shah’s remarks, Khera pointed out that the BJP has been in power at the Centre for the past 11 years, yet this issue was never raised before. “Now, with elections in Bihar just around the corner, suddenly the Muslim population becomes a concern,” he said.

Referring to the Home Minister’s statement, Khera wrote in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter):

“He pointed to the growth of the Muslim population to suggest a widespread ‘Muslim infiltration’ in India.”

He added:

“In such a situation, a logical question arises — if the Muslim population has, as he claims, increased due to infiltration, then what exactly has the Home Minister been doing for the past 11 years?”

The Minister of Cooperation said the most uncooperative thing on 10th Oct to fan the Hindu-Muslim fire, and polarise voters ahead of the upcoming elections. He pointed to the increasing population of Muslims on X, to insinuate that there is widespread ‘Muslim infiltration’ in… pic.twitter.com/pmg16jdgV7 — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) October 11, 2025

Amit Shah’s Remarks: What Did He Say About Muslims?

Speaking at an event in Delhi, Amit Shah, Home Minister of India and a member of Parliament from the BJP—a far-right party—claimed that the Muslim population in India has increased by 24.6%, while the Hindu population has declined by 4.5%. He insisted that this demographic change was not due to fertility rates but was instead the result of cross-border infiltration.

Talking about the link between the two, he said: “I am going to tell you the difference between an infiltrator and a refugee. However, the increase in the Muslim population here is not due to fertility but driven by infiltration”

Furthering his anti-Muslim agenda, India's Home Minister also linked the Muslim vote in the elections to foreign countries, saying: “voting rights should be exclusive to Indian citizens”

He added: “infiltrators in the voters' list” pollutes the spirit of the Constitution and asserted that “voting rights should only be available to the citizens of the country”

It should be noted that India's ruling party, the BJP, under PM Modi's leadership, has pursued a hardline Hindutva policy. Ruling party MPs and those close to power have consistently made anti-Muslim statements, leading to increased violence against Muslims in India in recent times.