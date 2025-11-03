Muslim Organisation Questions Indian Election Commission and Government Ahead of Bihar Polls

AhlulBayt News Agency: As the Bihar Assembly elections draw nearer, political rhetoric is intensifying. In this context, Maulana Niaz Farooqui, General Secretary of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, raised serious questions about the Central Government and the Election Commission of India during an exclusive conversation.

Farooqui strongly condemned the recent statements being made about the Muslim population and so-called “illegal immigrants” during the Bihar election campaign. He urged the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to refrain from making comments that could create division within society.

Questioning the integrity of the Bihar voters’ list, Farooqui claimed that nearly five million names have been removed, calling it a serious issue. He alleged that this was done deliberately to influence the election results and gain power.

He added, “If there were five million fake voters, then it was the Election Commission that added them in the first place. Why didn’t the Commission take action when those names were included? This clearly means that the voter list was changed to manipulate the outcome of the election.”

Speaking about the issue of “illegal immigrants,” Farooqui said Muslims were being unfairly targeted again and again. He recalled that when the same issue was raised in Assam, the courts later found that the claims were politically motivated and not based on facts.

He emphasized that the upcoming Bihar elections should focus on real issues such as development, employment, and education, rather than religion, caste, or community.

When asked about Asaduddin Owaisi’s recent statements, Farooqui said, “He is the leader of a political party, while we are not affiliated with any party, so we will not comment on his remarks.” However, he added, “One must ask — why can’t a Muslim’s son become a Chief Minister or Prime Minister in this country? If Muslims make up 15% of India’s population, they deserve their 15% share of representation. If this right is denied, then questions will naturally arise.”