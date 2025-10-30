Bihar Elections: So-called Muslim Sympathizers Manifesto Ignores Key Concerns of Muslims

AhlulBayt News Agency: With the pivotal Bihar Assembly elections fast approaching, the opposition Grand Alliance, or Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), on Tuesday released its 25-point manifesto. The manifesto promises a wide array of initiatives aimed at social welfare, employment generation, and governance reforms. However, a closer inspection reveals a glaring absence of targeted measures for the Muslim community, which constitutes a significant minority in the state.

The manifesto attempts to consolidate the assurances made by the Grand Alliance leaders during various public meetings and speeches. It emphasises constitutional safeguards for all minorities but stops short of detailing specific welfare measures.

“We guarantee the constitutional rights of all minorities,” the manifesto reads, “including their right to education, cultural practices, and protection of Waqf properties. All minorities will enjoy the same rights as ordinary citizens.”

Experts and community leaders argue that such assurances, while necessary, do not adequately address the systemic challenges faced by Muslims in Bihar.

The manifesto acknowledges the significance of minorities in the state but only in generic terms. According to political analysts, the absence of concrete promises for Muslims could be interpreted as either a strategic decision or a serious oversight.

“Protecting constitutional rights is a responsibility of any government,” says Dr Shahnawaz Ansari, a social commentator and researcher on minority affairs. “However, in the context of Bihar, Muslims face unique socio-economic challenges. Generic assurances do not address issues such as access to minority scholarships, employment opportunities, and financial inclusion.”

The manifesto promises the protection of Waqf properties and transparency in their management. Tejashwi Yadav has publicly stated that his government would not implement the amended Waqf Act in Bihar, signalling a commitment to preserve Muslim heritage and institutions.

“Madrasas and mosques will not be targeted under our governance,” Yadav declared in one of his recent speeches. “We will ensure that Waqf properties are protected and administered transparently.”

Despite these assurances, AIMIM supreme Asaduddin Owaisi and other leaders representing Muslim interests have criticised the Grand Alliance for not introducing specific initiatives such as reinstating minority scholarships or ensuring easier access to financial support for Muslim entrepreneurs.

“The central government has discontinued minority scholarships,” explains Ameerul Haque, a prominent community activist. “The Grand Alliance could have used this opportunity to pledge similar measures at the state level. Yet, the manifesto remains silent on these critical issues.”

Some analysts suggest that this could be a calculated move. By avoiding specific announcements, the Grand Alliance prevents the ruling party from using these commitments against them in the election campaign. “If a promise is made and then perceived as unfulfilled, it becomes political ammunition,” notes political commentator Ravi Kumar.

While Muslim representation remains vague, the manifesto covers a comprehensive range of promises aimed at overall development and welfare. Key proposals include:

Employment generation through special economic zones and opportunities in dairy, agro-industry, logistics, healthcare, and tourism sectors. Provision of government jobs to one member from every family within 20 days of assuming power. Monthly salaries of Rs 30,000 to Jeevika Didis and contract workers. Restoration of the old pension scheme for government employees. Women-focused schemes including ‘My Choice Maan Yojana’ and ‘Beti Aur Mai Yojana’. Social security measures and relief in electricity bills by providing 200 units for free. Regulation of microfinance companies to curb arbitrary practices. Fee waivers for competitive examinations and proposals for opening new degree colleges in 136 blocks. Minimum support prices for farmers and free health insurance coverage of up to Rs. 25 lakh per person. Increment in MNREGA wages and implementation of the Extremely Backward Classes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Increasing reservation in Panchayat and Municipal bodies from 20% to 30% and a policy for crime reduction to zero percent.

Despite these promises, the Muslim community has expressed concerns over the lack of targeted measures.

“We are not asking for special treatment,” says Nusrat Jahan, a social activist in Patna. “We are asking for recognition of our challenges. Without scholarships, job opportunities, and better financial support, we remain on the margins of development.”

She adds, “The manifesto talks about constitutional rights but fails to address practical realities like loans for minority entrepreneurs or educational aid for students.”

Political observers also note that Tejashwi Yadav’s silence on direct minority benefits has allowed the ruling party to corner the Grand Alliance on the issue of Muslim representation. Leaders in the BJP have repeatedly warned voters to scrutinise the Mahagathbandhan’s commitment to minorities.

“It is a recurring pattern in Bihar politics,” explains political analyst Farhan Ahmed. “Grand Alliances promise general welfare but avoid committing to minority-specific programmes. It may be strategic, but it also alienates voters who seek direct action for their communities.”

Some experts, however, see a potential strategy behind the omission. By avoiding explicit promises to Muslims, the Grand Alliance might be aiming to prevent the ruling party from highlighting unfulfilled commitments in election campaigns. This approach also allows them flexibility in governance post-election without being bound by specific pre-poll commitments.

“This could be a double-edged sword,” warns Dr Ansari. “While it provides political flexibility, it risks eroding trust among minority voters who feel their needs are not directly acknowledged.”

With elections approaching, the focus now shifts to how the Grand Alliance will engage with Muslim voters on the ground. Campaigns and rallies in minority-dominated constituencies will test whether Tejashwi Yadav and his allies can convincingly assure Muslims that their concerns will be addressed despite the manifesto’s generalised language.

“Actions on the ground often speak louder than written manifestos,” says political strategist Arvind Kumar. “The Grand Alliance will have to show that it is serious about minority welfare through local initiatives, public engagement, and policy measures once in power.”

The elections in Bihar, therefore, present a complex interplay between broad welfare promises and the specific expectations of minority communities. As the Grand Alliance seeks to consolidate its support base, the Muslim community remains watchful, hoping that constitutional assurances translate into tangible action.

The elections mark a critical juncture for governance and minority representation in the state. While the Grand Alliance’s manifesto offers a wide-ranging development agenda, its silence on direct measures for Muslim welfare raises questions about political strategy and community priorities. The challenge for Tejashwi Yadav and his allies will be to demonstrate, through concrete policy and visible action, that the promises to protect constitutional rights are more than words on paper.

“We will judge them by their deeds,” says Nusrat Jahan, reflecting the cautious optimism within the Muslim community. “Assurances are welcome, but only real action can make a difference.”