Quran Desecration Used as Election Propaganda in US

AhlulBayt News Agency: Less than five months after Republican congressional candidate Valentina Gomez burned the Holy Quran in Texas last August as part of her campaign, another incident has emerged. American candidate Jake Lang placed a copy of the Quran inside a pig’s mouth in an election advertisement.

The question arises: Why do candidates in the United States use insulting the Holy Quran as part of their election propaganda?

In the American political system, many candidates depend on the backing of organized and influential lobbies that strongly support “Israel.” These lobbies reward candidates who adopt hostile rhetoric against Islam.

A candidate who insults the Quran or promotes anti-Islamic speech is considered by these circles as eligible for financial, logistical, and media support. These lobbies view Islam as a foundation for Palestinian resistance and reward those who demonstrate loyalty to their agenda by intensifying religious hostility, making attacks on Islam a key condition in electoral competition.

Insulting the Quran not only benefits candidates electorally but also transforms religious hostility into tangible political gain.

Thus, candidates aim to prove their loyalty to the pro-Israel axis and reinforce the narrative that frames the Palestinian conflict as a civilizational and religious struggle, rather than one of occupation and rights, thereby justifying Israel’s aggressive policies as defense of the West.

Additionally, such practices seek to gradually break red lines, normalize the abuse of Islamic sanctities, test international and Islamic reactions, and explore the limits of tolerance for increasingly hostile rhetoric.

Moreover, these acts intersect with efforts to distort solidarity with Palestine, demonize resistance movements, and associate Islam with violence in Western consciousness. As a result, abusing the Quran becomes a tool within a broader pressure system designed to strengthen Israel politically and morally, promote its narrative in the United States, and exploit fear and hatred for candidates’ electoral gains.

