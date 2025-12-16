India: In Shameful Act, Bihar Chief Minister Removes Lady Doctor’s Hijab

AhlulBayt News Agency: A video of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar removing the hijab of a lady doctor has gone viral and has earned the ire of the netizens and political parties with the Congress calling it as a “shameful act”.

“If a person occupying the highest post in the state behaves in such a disgraceful manner in public, one can only imagine how safe women are in Bihar,” several leaders said calling for the resignation of the chief minister.

They condemned the act saying it’s a violation of personal and religious dignity.

The video from a government program at the chief minister’s residence in Patna on Monday shows Nitish Kumar removing the hijab of the doctor while handing over appointment letters to newly recruited AYUSH doctors.

As Nusrat Parveen, one of the selected doctors, stepped forward to receive her appointment letter from the chief minister gestured towards her headscarf, asked her about it and then instructed her to remove it. When she did not respond immediately, Nitish Kumar was seen reaching out and removing the hijab himself. The doctor appeared visibly uncomfortable and upset for a few moments, while some people present at the event were seen laughing.

Sharing the clip online, critics questioned the chief minister’s behaviour. One post said, “What has happened to Nitish ji? Has his mental state deteriorated completely, or has Nitish Babu now become 100 percent Sanghi?”

“Look at this shameless act. When a woman doctor came to receive her appointment letter, Nitish Kumar pulled off her hijab,” the Congress said in a post on X.

Other opposition leaders, including those from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, also criticised the chief minister and accused him of disrespecting women and violating personal and religious dignity.

The program involved the distribution of appointment letters to 1,283 AYUSH doctors, including 685 Ayurvedic, 393 Homoeopathic and 205 Unani practitioners. According to officials, the doctors will be posted at various health institutions under AYUSH Medical Services and the National Health Mission, where they will provide OPD services and work under the National Child Health Programme to strengthen healthcare delivery in the state.