Pakistan Condemns Hijab Removal in India

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a controversial incident, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar came under fire on Monday after he pulled the hijab of a newly appointed Ayush doctor, triggering widespread criticism.

Following the incident, strong condemnation was seen across India, and now Pakistan has also reacted to the matter.

Ammar Masood, a Pakistani political analyst, shared the video clip of the incident on X and wrote:

بھارت میں مسلمانوں کے ساتھ بدترین سلوک کی ایک تکلیف دہ مثال

بھارتی وزیرِاعلیٰ نتیش کمار نے ایک تقریب کے دوران تقرری نامہ دیتے وقت ایک مسلم خاتون ڈاکٹر کا زبردستی نقاب کھینچ کر اتار دیا pic.twitter.com/urYGLgP1B4 — Ammar Masood (@ammarmasood3) December 15, 2025

“This is a tragic example of the mistreatment of Muslims in India. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar forcibly pulled the veil of a Muslim woman doctor while handing over her appointment letter.”

Senior Pakistani journalist Moeed Pirzada also reacted to the incident on X, saying:

“Very Interesting Video! Offers a whole panorama into cultural clash between patriarchy and modernity at multiple levels. CM who pulls down woman’s face veil feels secure in his patriarchal mindset; he believes he is encouraging woman to show her face & celebrate her success to the world! Why would a woman hide her identity while being awarded and celebrated her success?.”

He further wrote:

“But he rudely provokes all ethics of modernity, that by arrogantly stripping an adult woman of her privacy, exposes her inner identity and treats her like a child (which all traditional men want to anyway) and evokes laughter from other men around! Guilty as charged.. But story is not that simple! Modernity also expects women not to cover their faces! Women hiding their faces behind veils are considered helpless victims of patriarchal oppression (mostly Muslim in present day world) So these weak women need help from sympathetic outsiders (CM in this case, West & Feminists & HR campaigners etc) to free themselves from tyrannical Muslim patriarchal forces that subjugate women and treat them as children or assets..”

Very Interesting Video! Offers a whole panorama into cultural clash between patriarchy and modernity at multiple levels.

CM who pulls down woman’s face veil feels secure in his patriarchal mindset; he believes he is encouraging woman to show her face & celebrate her success to… https://t.co/QdjyphClWc — Moeed Pirzada (@MoeedNj) December 15, 2025

Moeed Pirzada continued: But significant % of Anglo-Saxon liberals (contrast with French & Europeans) will argue that Muslim women hiding behind veils should have their freedom as they choose. That’s why Hijab & veil is less of an issue in Anglo-Saxon world compared to Europe. Islamists off course consider all this discussion as an attack on Islam and its values! So you can write a novel or make a film on that one scene!

It is worth noting that in recent years, Nitish Kumar’s unusual behavior at public events and in the assembly has raised many questions. Earlier, he refused to wear a cap at a madrasa event, and the video of that incident went viral on August 21.

However, in 2013, when Nitish Kumar parted ways with the NDA, he criticized the BJP and stated that he wears both tilak and cap, and at that time, he openly wore a cap at iftar parties.

In recent times, several unusual actions by Nitish Kumar have led people to question his mental state and self-control. A few months ago, he placed a small flower pot on the head of an IAS officer during a program. In January this year, after paying tribute on Mahatma Gandhi’s 77th death anniversary, he suddenly began clapping.

In March, he was seen talking and laughing with his principal secretary during the national anthem. Last year in Darbhanga, he also attempted to touch the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

These repeated incidents have further fueled public debate and concern over his conduct.