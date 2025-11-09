Islamophobia: Govt Hospital in Delhi Denies Entry to Woman in Burqa

AhlulBayt News Agency: A shocking case of religious discrimination has emerged from the national capital, where a Muslim woman wearing a burqa was reportedly denied entry into Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB Hospital) despite having a valid gate pass. The incident has sparked outrage and renewed concerns among the Muslim community about the growing climate of Islamophobia in public spaces.

The victim, identified as Tabassum, reached GTB Hospital on Friday morning to visit her sister-in-law, who was admitted for treatment. According to her account, she had followed all necessary procedures and obtained an official gate pass.

owever, when she approached the entrance, the hospital’s female security guards stopped her solely because of her attire.

“When I showed my gate pass, the guard looked at my burqa and said, ‘You cannot go inside wearing this.’ I asked for the rule, but they refused to explain,” Tabassum said while speaking to reporters.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a female security guard can be heard claiming that GTB Hospital has banned burqas. The footage shows the guard arguing with the woman’s relatives while other hospital staff can be seen ignoring the situation.

According to eyewitnesses, the guards allowed several other visitors to enter the hospital without even checking their passes. However, Tabassum was singled out and stopped. “They told her to remove the burqa if she wanted to go inside. This is shameful. Are Muslims now to be humiliated even for visiting their sick relatives?” said a relative of the victim, who recorded the incident.

Several bystanders expressed shock over the conduct of the guards, calling it “open religious discrimination”. Some alleged that derogatory and obscene remarks were made about the woman’s faith after she refused to remove her burqa.

Attempts to contact GTB Hospital’s administration were unsuccessful. As of now, the hospital has not issued any official statement on whether any such rule exists or if the security guards acted on their own. “We tried to reach the management to ask about this so-called rule, but nobody responded. It seems they are trying to avoid accountability,” said another relative.

Human rights activists have called the incident “deeply disturbing” and demanded an investigation.

“Denying a Muslim woman entry to a government hospital because of her clothing is a direct violation of constitutional rights. It reflects a dangerous mindset that is spreading in the capital,” said Dr Shabana Khan, a Delhi-based social activist.

The incident has sent waves of fear among Delhi’s Muslim residents. Community members say such behaviour, once confined to a few states, is now appearing in the capital — long considered a diverse and tolerant city.

“This is not just about one woman. It’s about how Muslims are being treated in their own country,” said Mohammad Faizan, a local community leader. “If this can happen in a government hospital in Delhi, what message does it send to ordinary citizens?”

The video of the incident has drawn strong reactions on social media, with many users condemning the act as “open Islamophobia”. Civil rights groups have urged the Delhi government to take strict action against the security personnel and clarify whether any rule banning the burqa exists in public hospitals.

“If there is no such rule, then the guards must be held accountable for discrimination and harassment,” said Advocate Ayesha Siddiqui, who works on minority rights.

Several users have also called for the Delhi Minority Commission to intervene and ensure the woman receives justice.

The episode has reignited discussions around religious freedom and dress discrimination in India. While the Constitution guarantees the right to practise one’s faith freely, cases targeting Muslim women for wearing hijabs or burqas have been reported in several parts of the country.

“First it was schools and colleges, now even hospitals? This is unacceptable,” said Prof Irfan Ahmed, a sociologist at Jamia Millia Islamia. “Such acts push minorities to feel unsafe even in essential public spaces.”

Leaders from the Muslim community have urged Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to investigate the matter urgently and take steps to prevent such discrimination in the future. “The Delhi government must make it clear that citizens can be stopped from entering a public institution based on their religion or dress,” said Syed Qasim Rasool, a member of a Delhi-based NGO.

Meanwhile, Tabassum says she still hopes for justice. “I only went to see my ailing sister-in-law. Instead, I was insulted because I’m a Muslim and wear a burqa. I want an apology and assurance that this will not happen to any woman again.”