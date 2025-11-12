Dutch mosque targeted with threats, shredded Qurans, and dead bird

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Yunus Emre Mosque in Emmeloord has faced a disturbing wave of threats and intimidation over the past week, according to the Islamic Foundation of the Netherlands (ISN). The incidents included a threatening phone call to the mosque’s imam and the placement of shredded Qurans and a dead bird at the mosque’s entrance.

ISN reported that an anonymous caller contacted the imam last Monday, issuing threats such as “we’ll collapse mosques with you in them,” “all Muslims out of the country,” and “we don’t want a mosque.”

On Friday, a dead bird was discovered on the mosque’s doorstep. Then on Sunday, a worshipper arriving for morning prayer found bags containing shredded Qurans and anti-Islam messages like “stop Islamization” and “no mosque on our street.”

While ISN stated it does not wish to exaggerate the incidents, it confirmed that a police report has been filed.

A spokesperson told NOS that the imam’s children overheard the threats made to their father. The mosque reportedly has no information about who is responsible for the acts, but maintains good relations with both the local municipality and the surrounding community.

“This is the first time the mosque has faced such incidents since its establishment,” the ISN spokesperson said. “The board is shocked and saddened that such harassment could occur in a place of peace.”

The spokesperson also called on politicians to recognize the growing sense of insecurity among Muslims and to consider how their rhetoric contributes to this climate. “We have already warned in recent months about the alarming rise in threats and intimidation targeting mosques, and we urge political leaders to reduce polarization and ensure protection for Muslim communities.”

