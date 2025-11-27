Hindutva Youth Forces Elderly Muslim Driver to Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Agra

AhlulBayt News Agency: The incident occurred near the Taj Mahal parking area on Monday, where the elderly driver, identified as Mohammed Rais, was visibly uncomfortable as he was repeatedly forced to chant the slogan.

In the video, the young man, later identified as Rohit Dharmendra Pratap Singh, can be seen aggressively coercing the driver to say the slogan. When the driver refuses, the youth warns him, saying, "You will have to say it in two or three days."

The video, which was shared widely on social media, has sparked outrage and drawn attention to growing concerns about religious intimidation targeting Muslims in public spaces.

The timing of the incident is significant, as it coincided with the flag-hoisting ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which marked a significant day for Hindutva supporters across the country.

The video, however, highlights a disturbing trend of religious harassment faced by Muslim citizens in the same period of national celebration.

In response to the incident, the Agra Police have confirmed that they are investigating the matter. The SHO of Tajganj police station has been instructed to look into the case, while the cyber cell is working to verify the authenticity of the video and identify those involved.

However, many locals remain skeptical about the outcome, recalling previous incidents where similar cases failed to result in any meaningful action.

The video has drawn attention to the vulnerability of Muslim workers, especially in tourist-heavy areas like Agra, where cab drivers and vendors often face harassment.

Many local Muslims are concerned about the increasing pressure to participate in religious practices against their will, raising questions about their safety and dignity in public spaces.

This incident is part of a broader pattern of intimidation reported in various parts of India, where Muslims have been subjected to forced religious chants and verbal abuse.

As investigations continue, the growing number of such incidents raises concerns about the safety and rights of minority communities in the country.