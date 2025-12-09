Anniversary of Black Day: Muslim Doctor in India Arrested for Sharing Video About Historic Babri Mosque!

AhlulBayt News Agency: This happened on December 6, the 33rd anniversary of the 1992 destruction of the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya by a mob of Hindu extremists. For many Hindus, especially those associated with right-wing groups, this day is celebrated as a "Day of Bravery." For Indian Muslims, it is known as "Youm-e-Gham" or "Black Day" – a symbol of one of the most painful events in their history.

Thirty-three years ago, Hindu nationalist mobs demolished the 16th-century Babri Masjid, claiming it was built on the birthplace of Lord Ram. The demolition triggered nationwide communal riots that killed over 2,000 people, mostly Muslims. Even decades later, it remains one of the darkest chapters in post-independence Indian history and has deeply influenced the country's politics.

The arrested doctor, Dr. Shiba Khan, was detained by Uttar Pradesh police for sharing a video containing audio and visuals related to the Babri Masjid case. Police said the content "could disturb public peace."

He has been charged under Section 196 of the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS 2023) for "promoting religious enmity" and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. Authorities are technically examining the video and have increased security to prevent the spread of rumors. No unrest has been reported so far.

Notably, in 2019, India's Supreme Court delivered a historic verdict in the long-running land dispute, allowing the construction of a Ram Temple at the site. The court also allotted an alternative plot of land to Muslims for building a new mosque. The Ram Temple was officially inaugurated in January 2024.