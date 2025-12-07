Mass Prayers in Maharashtra Mark Babri Masjid Demolition Anniversary

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thirty-three years after the demolition of Babri Masjid in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, Muslims across India and abroad continue to feel the pain of 6 December 1992. The day is remembered as Black Day, and people pray for justice, peace and unity.

In Maharashtra, a mass prayer was organised in Jalna, where the community gathered on KGN Road to mark the anniversary. Prayers were held for the Babri Masjid and for harmony in the country, with people saying that despite the loss of the historic mosque, their faith has not collapsed.

A participant said, “The Babri Masjid fell, but our faith did not. We pray every year so that truth is remembered and justice is not forgotten.”

For the past 33 years, the Raza Academy in Jalna has been observing this day with a special gathering. Clerics, social workers, political leaders and residents joined the event.

Maulana Syed Jameel, President of Raza Academy Marathwada, addressed the gathering. He said, “The destruction of the Babri Masjid was not just the demolition of a building. It hurt the religious feelings of millions. This pain will always remain in our hearts.”

He added that the community’s prayers are a reminder that Muslims have not given up their hope for justice.

A major programme was also held in Mumbai, where activists of the Raza Academy recited the Azaan at the Minara Mosque in memory of Babri Masjid. Many people from the public attended, along with community leaders and workers from various social groups.

Security arrangements were tight to maintain peace, and the event concluded without any disturbance.

An activist at the event said, “Babri Masjid’s identity remains alive in our hearts. We will keep its memory alive with our prayers until the Day of Judgement.”

For Indian Muslims, the demolition of the Babri Masjid remains one of the most painful episodes in recent history. People say that even after three decades, the memory has not faded.

A senior citizen in Jalna said, “The moment we think about 6 December 1992, our hearts tremble. We remember the injustice, and we pray for peace.”

Residents said the yearly gatherings give strength to the community and show unity in peaceful ways.

Across the country, Black Day was observed with prayers and quiet reflection. Many Muslims say they want a country where every community can live with respect and trust.

A young volunteer at the Mumbai event said, “We come here every year to remind ourselves and others that Babri Masjid is part of our history. We do not want anger; we want fairness and dignity.”

For many, the day is not only about remembering the demolition but also about strengthening faith.