Shia Cleric Condemns Revival of Babri Masjid Issue, Says It’s Being Used to Incite Unrest

AhlulBayt News Agency: Maulana Yasoob Abbas, the General Secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, strongly condemned the recent efforts to lay the foundation for a structure resembling the Babri Masjid, asserting that this is being done only to provoke social unrest in the country.

His comments came after the announcement by suspended Trinamool Congress MLA, Humayun Kabir, who declared plans to lay the foundation stone for a new Babri Masjid-like building in Murshidabad, West Bengal, on December 6 — the 33rd anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.

Kabir’s controversial statement led to widespread criticism, and raised concerns over the potential for law and order issues, prompting his suspension from the Trinamool Congress.

In response to this, Maulana Yasoob Abbas told IANS, "It is unfortunate that a fresh controversy is being stirred up in the name of Babri Masjid. Whether in Bengal, UP, Bihar, Punjab, or Kashmir, mosques should not be named after historical figures like Babur. Mosques should be named after Allah, the Prophet, or the Imams. The practice of naming a mosque after rulers like Babur, Akbar, or Aurangzeb is highly inappropriate."

He also reminded the public of the pain caused by the Babri Masjid demolition, adding, "During the time the Babri Masjid stood, many families suffered great losses. To bring back these painful memories and risk reigniting conflict is highly irresponsible."

Furthermore, Maulana Yasoob Abbas addressed the controversy surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent gift of a Russian-language Bhagavad Gita to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to India. The gift had drawn criticism, particularly from Congress leader Hussain Dalwai, who argued that it was inappropriate to present a religious text to a foreign leader.

In his response, Maulana Yasoob Abbas stated, "The Prime Minister presented the Bhagavad Gita to President Putin as a gesture of friendship from a predominantly Hindu country, India. If President Putin visits an Islamic nation, it’s likely he would be given a Quran. This is not a Hindu-Muslim issue and should not be politicized. Religious gifts should not be used to create division. It is essential that responsible authorities handle such matters carefully and ensure that religion is not exploited for political gain or to mislead people."