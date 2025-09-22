Film Star Prakash Raj Slams PM Modi’s Silence on Gaza Crisis at Pro-Palestine Rally in Chennai + Video

AhlulBayt News Agency: Renowned Indian actor and activist Prakash Raj took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a major pro-Palestine rally held in Chennai, criticizing his silence on the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Addressing a large crowd, Raj declared, “Israel alone isn’t responsible. America shares the blame. Modi’s silence is equally accountable.” He argued that remaining silent in the face of widespread Palestinian suffering is no different from being complicit.

The rally, part of a growing wave of international demonstrations in support of Palestine, saw thousands gather to protest the ongoing conflict and civilian casualties in Gaza. Organized by civil society groups and pro-justice movements, the event brought together citizens, human rights activists, and public figures demanding immediate global action.

Raj further condemned the international community for what he described as a willful blindness to the scale of the destruction in Gaza. “How many more children must die before world leaders speak up?” he asked.

The Chennai protest adds to increasing pressure on global powers, including India, to take a stronger stance against the violence and support calls for a ceasefire and humanitarian relief.