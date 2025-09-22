Indian Opposition Slams Modi Government’s Policy on Palestine

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary, noted that while Australia, Canada, and the UK have only now recognized Palestine as a state, India had already done so on November 18, 1988. “Yet our policy on Palestine – especially over the past twenty months – has been nothing but shameful and an act of moral cowardice,” he said.

— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 21, 2025

Priyanka Gandhi echoed this sentiment, recalling India’s historic role in standing with the Palestinian cause: “India was among the first countries to recognize Palestine and for decades showed the world the way by upholding justice and humanity. Today, however, our policy reflects a sad diminishment of that courageous stand.”

— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 21, 2025

The criticism comes as more Western governments move to recognize Palestinian statehood, while New Delhi under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has deepened ties with Israel. Analysts argue that India’s silence during the Gaza conflict and reluctance to reaffirm its historic support for Palestinian self-determination mark a fundamental departure from its traditional foreign policy, raising questions about India’s moral credibility and its claim to represent the Global South.

