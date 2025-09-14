Indian National Congress Welcomes Government's Support for Palestine, Reaffirms India’s True Stance

Congress leader Pawan Khera shared his happiness on social media, posting alongside a picture of Priyanka Gandhi, stating that it is a proud moment for India that the country voted in favor of the creation of an independent Palestine. He emphasized that this step aligns with India's long-standing values of standing with the oppressed and upholding human rights.

This decision, Khera pointed out, contrasts sharply with the shameful stance of the Modi government when it refrained from voting on the Gaza ceasefire at the United Nations.

It is heartening that India has voted in favour of Palestine’s statehood at the UN. This reflects the legacy of humanity and justice that runs deep in the Indian soil.



It also marks a welcome departure from the Modi government’s shameful decision to abstain on a vote for… pic.twitter.com/nvfcRAd2bk — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) September 13, 2025

Throughout history, India has been a moral compass in global politics, always advocating for political stances based on ethical principles rather than political convenience. Khera noted that this legacy obliges India to stand with the victims of injustice and oppression, instead of remaining silent for political gain.

Khera also condemned the ongoing systematic dehumanization of Palestinians, led by Israel, and stated that the ongoing devastating campaign in Gaza since 2023 could never be justified by citing Hamas.