Photos: Ayatollah Kamal Hosseini Attends Jashn-e-Sadiqain at Madrasa Tanzeemul Makatib, Lucknow

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversaries of the Prophet of Islam, Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), and Imam Jafar Sadiq (A.S), as well as the observance of Shia-Sunni Unity week, a special program titled “Jashn-e-Sadiqain” was organized at MadrasaTanzeemul Makatib, Golaganj, Lucknow. The event was graced by the presence of Ayatollah Kamal Hosseini, Director of Al-Mustafa International University in India.