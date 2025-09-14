Prominent Indian Shia Cleric Leads Flood Relief Efforts in Punjab

AhlulBayt News Agency: Renowned Shia scholar and social leader Maulana Syed Kalbe Rushaid Rizvi visited flood-affected regions of Punjab, where he met with displaced families, listened to their hardships, and personally distributed relief supplies.

Accompanied by local volunteers, Rizvi toured several villages and settlements severely damaged by recent floods, which have left dozens of homes destroyed and residents struggling with dire conditions. He distributed food items, essential supplies, and clothing to the victims, while assuring them that additional relief convoys would be dispatched to meet urgent needs.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Rizvi emphasized that this was not a time for politics or publicity but for service and solidarity. “It is our duty to stand by our brothers in times of hardship,” he said. He further underlined that the Shia community across India has always been at the forefront of humanitarian service, urging Shias nationwide to extend all possible support to those affected in Punjab.