Iran to expand role in shrine reconstruction, fostering closer ties with Iraq: Official

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Seyyed Yousef Tabatabaei Nejad, representative of the Supreme Leader in Isfahan province, on Tuesday underlined the importance of strengthening religious and cultural cooperation between Iran and Iraq, particularly in the reconstruction of holy shrines.

Speaking at a meeting with members of the International Conference on “The Role of Iranians in the Reconstruction of Holy Shrines” and “Arbaeen Model of Islamic Governance,” he said Iran should contribute to shrine restoration as it deserves, and called for joint efforts by institutions including the Endowments, the Governorate, and the Cultural Heritage and Tourism Organization.

He stressed that the descendants of Imams in Iran should be honored and their role promoted, describing these sites as spiritual centers for the servants of God.

Referring to the 12-day war, Ayatollah Tabatabaei Nejad cited verses from Surah Anfal to explain Iran’s acceptance of a ceasefire, emphasizing that unity among the people was a divine achievement, not a social concession. He also underlined that Islamic principles prohibit the killing of women and children, and that the Supreme Leader’s warning to the Zionist regime was directed at its military centers, not civilians.

During the session, Hojatoleslam Gorji highlighted the need for scientific and intellectual support for shrine reconstruction activities. Jafar Asgari, head of Isfahan’s Shrine Development Headquarters, announced that the international conference will be held on October 19 in Isfahan, followed by biennial editions in Iraq.

Montazeri, the conference secretary, said the event aims to deepen cultural ties between Iran and Iraq, noting that 26 Arabic articles and dozens in Persian have been accepted. He added that six books in Persian, English, and Arabic, along with 24 art posters, will be unveiled at the gathering.

The conference will host domestic and foreign scholars and officials, with about 60 international guests expected to attend.

