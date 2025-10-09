Call for 11th World Arbaeen Award announced

According to the AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency (ABNA), the Secretariat of the "World Arbaeen Award" has announced the call for submissions for the "11th edition of the World Arbaeen Award". This international event aims to honor the Arbaeen pilgrimage, promote the culture of Ashura, and strengthen cultural interaction among nations.

The "11th World Arbaeen Award" will be held in four main categories: "Travelogues and Heart Notes", "Books and Arbaeen Researchs", "Cyberspace Activists", and "Arbaeen Melodies".

Travelogues and Heart Notes

Participants in this category can submit their memories, experiences, and observations from the Arbaeen pilgrimage in the form of literary prose, narratives, reflections, or documentary notes. Works that demonstrate creativity in storytelling, spiritual depth, and cultural authenticity will be given priority in evaluation.

Books and Arbaeen Researchs

This section is dedicated to research works, books, and academic studies that analyze the cultural, social, historical, and spiritual dimensions of the Arbaeen phenomenon.

Key themes include:

* Arbaeen in the perspective of different religions and nations

* The cultural and civilizational impact of the Arbaeen pilgrimage

* The role of media in representing this global event

Cyberspace Activists

Social media users, digital media creators, and content producers are invited to submit their works highlighting the spiritual and humanitarian aspects of the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Submissions may include:

* Visual and video narratives of the pilgrimage route

* Creative social media posts and campaigns related to Arbaeen

* Innovative digital media content promoting Arbaeen culture

Entries may be submitted in various languages from participants around the world and must be sent within the specified timeframe to the festival secretariat.

Arbaeen Melodies

This section focuses on identifying and showcasing musical works, hymns, anthems, and chants related to Arbaeen. Its aim is to revive religious arts and promote the culture of resistance and devotion to Imam Hussein (AS) through sound and melody.

Timeline and Submission Details

The deadline for submitting entries is November 22, 2025.

The closing ceremony and announcement of winners will be held on January 4, 2026.

Interested participants can submit their works through the official website: [www.intlarbaeen.com] or via email at [intlarbaeen@gmail.com].

For further inquiries, the Secretariat can be reached at:

📞 +98-21-88321460 and +98-21-88321407

Official festival channels are active on social media platforms under the handle @intl_arbaeen_award.

The World Arbaeen Award, organized by the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) in cooperation with national and international cultural and media institutions, has hosted valuable works from dozens of countries over the years. Its primary mission is to spread the message of peace, spirituality, justice, and human solidarity inspired by the culture of Arbaeen of Imam Hussein (AS).

