'Narrative of Arbaeen Pilgrimage’ Conference Planned in Karbala

AhlulBayt News Agency: A conference entitled “The Narrative of the Arbaeen Pilgrimage” is scheduled to be organized later this year in the holy city of Karbala.

The media department of the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine is going to hold the event on December 17, 2025, with the aim of collecting and documenting texts and media works related to the million-strong Arbaeen march, Al-Kafeel reported.

Ali al-Badri, head of the department, said that in line with the efforts to provide a comprehensive and in-depth reading of the blessed Arbaeen pilgrimage, an unprecedented human and religious phenomenon that transcends the boundaries of time and space, “we are announcing the holding of a conference on the narration of the pilgrimage.”

He said it is a broad cultural and media initiative that aims to collect, document, and analyze literary and media texts related to the annual million-strong march. “The conference has four main themes that reflect different dimensions of the Arbaeen pilgrimage. The first theme is literary narrative, which aims to capture stories, literary novels, reflections, and poems that embody the emotions, sacrifices, and human details of this journey. This theme focuses on the aesthetics of language and its role in conveying the depth of spiritual experience.

“The second theme deals with media narrative, which interprets media coverage of the Arbaeen pilgrimage through press reports, documentaries, photographs, and social media content. This theme seeks to establish a professional foundation for providing objective and comprehensive media coverage that emphasizes the organization of the event, services, and deep faith of the pilgrims.”

He explained that the third axis is dedicated to literary criticism, which provides a platform for analyzing and evaluating literary and narrative works related to the Arbaeen procession, and enriches the literature of this pilgrimage with strong critical texts.

The fourth axis deals with religious and ritual narratives, al-Badri noted. “This axis focuses on the readings of the Husseini minibars (religious speeches whose theme is the uprising of Imam Hussein (AS)) … as a media platform that conveys values ​​and concepts through effective rhetorical language. This axis seeks to present a religious reading that illuminates the deep meanings of Imam Hussein’s (AS) uprising.”

He invited writers, authors, media professionals, critics, and researchers to actively participate in this conference, “as it serves as a living archive of this blessed pilgrimage and aims to ensure its narrative is documented for future generations.”

Arbaeen is a religious event observed by Shia Muslims on the fortieth day after the Day of Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia imam.

It is one of the largest annual pilgrimages in the world, with millions of Shia Muslims, as well as many Sunnis and followers of other religions, walking to Karbala from various cities in Iraq and neighboring countries.

.....................

End/ 257