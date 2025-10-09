Iran's Pezeshkian praises Iraq’s hospitality for Arba’een

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has expressed his gratitude to the friendly and brotherly nation and government of Iraq for hosting the Arba’een procession.

In a message on Wednesday, Pezeshkian expressed sincere gratitude to all the executive, security, media, and relief groups involved in the Arba’een procession, thanking the friendly and supportive nation and government of Iraq for their exceptional hosting and hospitality.

Pezeshkian described the Arba’een pilgrimage as a transformative experience that plays a significant role in shaping identity and culture on a global scale.

He expressed hope that this grand movement, which grows more magnificent each year, would help bring hearts closer together and foster unity among the free nations of the world.

The president also hoped that, inspired by the eternal message of Ashura, it would guide humanity toward truth, justice, and human dignity, creating a society filled with affection and empathy.

....................

End/ 257