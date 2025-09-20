ABWA’s Secretary-General Reports on the 195th Supreme Council Session

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The 195th session of the Supreme Council of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly was held in Tehran with the attendance of the majority of council members. Secretary-General of the Assembly, Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, explained that the meeting aimed to review the Assembly’s policies, five-year programs, and mission statement, emphasizing the council members’ key role in outlining strategic plans and overall directions.

The main topics of the session included the role of media and cyberspace in promoting Shiism, countering anti-Shiite media, properly introducing Islamic teachings and the AhlulBayt to younger generations, and the Assembly’s research and cultural activities. Ayatollah Ramazani highlighted the publication of over 2,000 books in 58 languages and the management of WikiShia as part of these efforts.

The session concluded with a statement issued in eight articles, covering the 1,500th anniversary of the Prophet’s birth, the importance of Islamic unity, the Arbaeen pilgrimage, support for the Palestinian people, the legitimacy of defending one’s nation, and developments in Lebanon. The Secretary-General stressed the need to correctly present the teachings of Islam and the AhlulBayt, enlighten younger generations, and enhance knowledge and love for Imam Mahdi (a.s.).

Ayatollah Ramazani concluded, “We hope the Assembly members, guided by the approved mission statement and strategic vision, will fulfill their duties in this international non-governmental institution and introduce the AhlulBayt (a.s.) teachings to the contemporary world effectively.”

**************

End/ 345