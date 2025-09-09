  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. A.H.B World Assembly

Secretary General of AhlulBayt World Assembly reappointment for another term

9 September 2025 - 13:26
News ID: 1725325
Source: Abna24
Secretary General of AhlulBayt World Assembly reappointment for another term

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has reappointed Hujjat al-Islam Reza Ramazani as Secretary General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly for another term.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has reappointed Hujjat al-Islam Reza Ramazani as Secretary General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly for another term.

In a letter addressed to Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, Hujjat al-Islam Mohammad Hassan Akhtari, Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Assembly, presented the results of the council’s vote regarding proposed candidates. Given Ramezani’s strong support, the Leader officially appointed him to continue serving in the role.

...................
End/ 257

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha