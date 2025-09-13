Photos: Prophet Birth Celebration and Commemoration of Late Pakistani Shia Leaders in Qom

According to the AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency – ABNA – a ceremony was held in the basement hall of the Feyziyeh Seminary in Qom to celebrate the birth anniversaries of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Ja'far Sadiq (AS), known collectively as the "Two Sadiqs." The event also honored the memory of the late Pakistani Shia leaders, Martyr Arif Hussaini and Mufti Jafar Hussain. Ayatollah Reza Ramezani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, delivered a keynote speech during the gathering