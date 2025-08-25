Photos: Dusting Ceremony of Sacred Shrine of Lady Fatemeh Okhra in Rasht, Iran

According to the AhlulBayt International News Agency (ABNA), the dusting ceremony of the sacred shrine of Lady Fatemeh Okhra (peace be upon her), sister of Imam Reza (peace be upon him), was held on Sunday, August 24, 2025 (2 Shahrivar 1404), coinciding with the anniversary of Imam Reza’s martyrdom. The event took place in Rasht with the presence of Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, along with a group of servants from the Razavi shrine.