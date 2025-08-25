Home News Service Pictures Photos: Imam Reza mourning processions held at Razavi shrine AhlulBayt News Agency: Imam Reza (s.a.) mourning processions were held at Razavi shrine. 25 August 2025 - 10:54 News ID: 1720041 Source: Razavi.ir Tags imam reza holy shrine İran related Martyrs’ portraits transform Mukibs, revive spirit of sacrifice Photos: Great Prophet Conference under title 'A Model for Unity and Strength of Ummah' at Imam Reza shrine Photos: Special TV program "Ain Al-Hayat" Myanmar pilgrims visit Imam Reza Shrine during final days of Safar Photos: Children's Hussainiyah at Imam Reza Holy Shrine Photos (2): Khotbeh-Khani ceremony held at shrine on eve of Imam Reza’s martyrdom Photos: Martyrdom anniversary of Imam Reza at holy shrine of Lady Fatemeh Okhra Over 3,500 IRCS volunteers serve pilgrims in Mashhad Photos: Dusting Ceremony of Sacred Shrine of Lady Fatemeh Okhra in Rasht, Iran Khotbeh-Khani ceremony marks Imam Reza martyrdom anniversary
