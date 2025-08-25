Over 3,500 IRCS volunteers serve pilgrims in Mashhad

AhlulBayt News Agency: More than 3,500 volunteers and aid workers of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) have been deployed to help pilgrims visiting the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad, a spokesman said.

IRCS Spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi said they have been deployed in fixed and mobile relief bases, cultural posts, health posts, and logistics bases to provide services to the pilgrims.

The Red Crescent had two special projects for the last ten days of the lunar Hijri month of Safar (ended on Sunday, August 24, 2025), namely the “Companions of the Sun” and “Step by Step on the Path to Heaven” projects, he noted.

They were implemented with the voluntary participation of community forces to serve the pilgrims of Imam Reza (AS), he noted.

Given the large number of pilgrims in Mashhad and on the routes leading to the holy city, this year, as in previous years, the Red Crescent Society implemented these projects using all its capacities, Khaledi stated.

He added that there was a 20 percent increase in the services, facilities, and personnel engaged in implementing the projects compared to last year.

In the Step by Step on the Path to Heaven project, volunteers provided services to pilgrims who were elderly, disabled, or had mobility limitations, facilitating their journey and providing a suitable environment for pilgrimage for these individuals, according to the spokesman.

Apart from Mashhad, the volunteer forces of the Red Crescent Society were present to serve pilgrims in other holy places and shrines of the country, including Shah Cheragh (AS) mausoleum in Shiraz and holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) in Qom, he said.

The IRCS’s services for the last ten days of Safar will continue until Tuesday, August 26, he went on to say.

The final days of Safar are sad occasions marked by mourning rituals in Iran and other countries.

The 28th day of Safar, which fell on Friday, August 22, marks the demise anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hassan (AS).

The 30th day of the lunar month, August 24 this year, is marked as the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam.

Every year on this day, a large number of pilgrims visit the mausoleum of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad.

