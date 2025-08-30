Qom’s Friday Prayer Leader: Europe triggering snapback to intimidate Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Seyyed Hashem Hosseini Bushehri, Qom’s Friday Prayer Leader, said Europe is exploiting the JCPOA Snapback mechanism as a tool of intimidation against Iran, stressing that such pressure tactics are futile.

Addressing worshippers at Qom’s Quds Mosalla, Ayatollah Hosseini Bushehri stated that although Europe did not formally abandon the JCPOA like the United States, it failed to fulfill its commitments and now seeks to keep Iran under constant threat through the snapback mechanism. He expressed hope that this issue will be resolved through dialogue and by demonstrating the futility of Europe’s approach.

On regional developments, he condemned the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza, describing it as “the most hated regime,” and criticized certain states for aiding the enemy instead of supporting the oppressed Palestinian people. He added that just as Yemen has blocked resources to the Zionist regime, “we too must provide every possible support to the resistance.”

