Qom Friday Prayer Imam: Israeli imposed war boosted national solidarity

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Iranian prayer leader has highlighted boosted national solidarity as an achievement of the 12-day imposed war in Iran despite the enemies’ presumption that the critical condition would lead to unrest in the country.

Ayatollah Sayyed Hashem Hussein Bushehri, the interim Friday prayer leader of Qom, speaking on Friday August 1, hailed the Iranian people from all walks of life to leave their disagreements and showed their convergence in face of foreign threats,He referred to the damage inflicted on Iran during the 12-day imposed war launched by Israel and said,” The country suffered damage, both in terms of infrastructure and the loss of valuable forces, but one must ask whether the enemy achieved its goal? The answer is definitely negative, because with all their planning and successive actions, they never imagined they would face such a deterrent force.”



The cleric emphasized,” The use of highly accurate ballistic missiles, advanced drones, and the tireless efforts of the armed forces pushed the enemy to retreat; to the point where he reached out to America and demanded a ceasefire”, adding,” This is a clear proof of the national power and defense capability of the Islamic Republic.”



The head of the Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom also noted the international repercussions of the 12-day imposed war, as admitted by the western media, and added: " The Western media themselves admit that Iran, as a regional military power, benefits from advanced technologies and has been able to disable systems such as Iron Dome."



He mentioned the second achievement of this war as strengthening national cohesion, saying: "The enemy had counted on internal problems and difficult economic conditions, but what happened was against their wishes since our people, from all groups and viewpoints, putting aside their differences, entered the scene united and coherently, and showed that Iran is a united nation in the face of external threats."

He stated: "We attended talks, but at the same time as the negotiation, the enemy, who had planned in advance, disrupted everything. Today, we must negotiate with those who are committed to their promises and agreements; not those who say new things every few minutes and cannot be trusted."



The remarks by the senior cleric comes on the 40th day after the martyrdom of a number of senior commanders and nuclear scientists slain in Israeli aggression against Iran.



