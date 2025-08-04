Life is a divine capital meant for salvation, says Iranian scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency: A prominent Iranian scholar described life as a divine capital that should be used wisely to attain salvation.

Ayatollah Ali Nazari Monfared, an instructor at Qom’s Islamic Seminary, made the remarks during a religious gathering at the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) on Saturday.

“Time is like breath—it is the foundation of our existence,” Nazari Monfared said. “Every moment wasted without purpose is lost forever. Those who use their lives to seek knowledge, worship God, and serve others are making the best use of this divine blessing and are on the path to salvation.”

He cited a saying from Imam Hassan (AS), the second Shia Imam, who reportedly said people can be divided into two groups: those who use their lives for humanity’s benefit and those who squander it in loss.

“People must reflect on how they spend their time,” he urged. “They should ask themselves what they have prepared for the afterlife, rather than focusing solely on worldly concerns.”

The scholar contrasted the priorities of believers and non-believers, stating that while some pursue hedonistic pleasures, true believers use life’s blessings—such as good food and resources—to perform righteous deeds for God’s sake.

He also referenced a hadith (saying) attributed to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), stating that on Day of Judgment, people will be questioned on four matters: How they spent their time, how they used their youth, how they earned and spent their wealth, and their love for Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS).

Nazari Monfared warned that youth passes quickly, likening it to a fleeting spring season. “If one fails to use their youth wisely, they will inevitably face old age and regret lost opportunities,” he said.

He further emphasized self-accountability and urged people to prioritize spiritual growth over material pursuits.

