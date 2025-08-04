‘Rezvan Pilgrimage Plan’ kicks off with 450 Azeri pilgrims at Imam Reza Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Under the auspices of the Deputy Office for Non-Iranian Pilgrims’ Affairs of Astan Quds Razavi, Rezvan Pilgrimage Plan was kicked off at Imam Reza Shrine, with 450 Azerbaijani pilgrims in attendance.

As part of the cultural programs of Astan Quds Razavi aimed at deepening the spiritual experience of non-Iranian pilgrims at Imam Reza shrine, the program was held on July 31 and August 1, welcoming 450 pilgrims from the Republic of Azerbaijan in two caravans at the shrine.

Initial reception and coordination began at 7:30 a.m., where multilingual servants, a cleric, a eulogist, a shrine expert, and an incense bearer greeted the pilgrims at Dar al-Rahmah Portico. A cultural expert from Astan Quds Razavi (AQR) welcomed the group and provided a map of the shrine along with an overview of the day’s schedule.

Following a briefing on the etiquette of the pilgrimage by Hoj. Altay Sultanov, the caravan’s cleric, the group then collectively recited the prayer for entering the shrine, which was translated for the pilgrims. Accompanied by a eulogist, the pilgrims moved toward Goharshad courtyard while chanting “Salutations to Imam Reza.”

The recitation of the pilgrimage text and eulogies took place at 8:05 a.m. in Goharshad courtyard. Afterwards, the pilgrims were guided to Hazrat Reza Guesthouse for breakfast. Cultural packages were distributed, including a pilgrimage certificate, salt, a booklet on prayer and religious rulings, and a black cloth.

Additionally, nine commemorative fabric banners were presented to the caravan leaders. The program concluded with a visit to Astan Quds Razavi museum at 10 a.m.

